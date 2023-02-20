FORECAST: Highs around 60 Monday afternoon

Monday is expected to be beautiful, with high pressure still technically in place as it continues to transfer to the east. To our south and west, an area of low pressure develops and will create a minor pressure gradient by Monday afternoon. This will bring in breezy conditions around lunchtime, and will continue throughout the day. Anticipate gusts between 20 and 30 mph, with sustained winds, mainly out of the west/southwest between 15 and 20 mph. On a positive note, temperatures will soar into the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday afternoon. Enjoy this wonderful weather while you can, because by Wednesday, low pressure will bring heavy rain and isolated thunderstorm activity.

At this time, even an opportunity for a few scattered showers Tuesday night is not out of the question, but by Wednesday morning, umbrellas will be needed. At this time storm activity is most active starting around lunchtime, and will continue on-and-off through late afternoon Wednesday. Models are indicating severe weather is unlikely at this time, but we should stay alert to the increase threat. Rainfall forecasts are expecting around half-an-inch on average, with local areas up to three-quarters-of-an-inch.

Once the storm system passes, temperatures begin to fall dramatically. By Thursday morning, temperatures will start off seasonal in the lower and middle 20s, with afternoon high temperatures below average featured in the middle 30s. Luckily, this does not last long, and by Saturday, afternoon temperatures rebound back to the 50s and remain into next week.

There is an opportunity for another round of wet weather with possible thunderstorms next Monday, but being that it is so far out, we are going to continue to keep our eyes on it instead of solidify high rain chances. With that being said, this past Sunday, we officially hit a high temperature of 56 degrees! This means today you can head over to any Hy-Vee grocery store in the Kansas City area and shop for savings! Spend $56 in the grocery store today, and receive 56 cents back per gallon at the gas pump!

