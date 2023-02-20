Aging & Style
FORECAST: Dry and warm Monday on the way

By Alena Lee
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
A few more clouds will increase across the area this evening as temperatures slowly fall back into the 40s after dark. We’ll hold there with a slight chance for a few showers to pass through after 10 p.m., but should be brief. By daybreak on Monday we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds as temperatures bottom out in the middle 30s. We’re in for another unseasonably warm day with highs closing in at 60 degrees by the afternoon. Another warm day on tap Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

By Wednesday we’ll be watching for the chance for rain to increase as an area of low pressure comes in from the southwest. This will bring scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected at this time. We could pick up between 0.10″ to 0.25″ of rain with higher totals within any thunderstorms that form. After this system passes through much colder and drier air will come spilling in from the north. Temperatures will likely be falling throughout the day on Thursday with highs only in the 30s on Friday.

