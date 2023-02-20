FORECAST: Another spring-like day coming Tuesday

What a beautiful Monday! Hopefully, those of you that were off were able to enjoy some of it outside. Most of us made it to the upper 50s and lower 60s. The evening will be gorgeous and overnight temperatures eventually drop to the lower 30s. We will see a mix of clouds and clear skies into our Tuesday, but staying dry. We could see breezy conditions at times out of the southeast, but not anything too strong. Highs again jump back to the upper 50s to near 60 by Tuesday afternoon.

This is a beautiful stretch of weather for late February standards. We are looking warm through Wednesday in the 50s and lower 60s. Our dry stretch comes to an end, however, as Wednesday rolls around. Our next low-pressure system builds a band of rainfall for the region through the morning and afternoon. We should stay warm enough for all rain, but as a cold front comes through Wednesday evening, a little wintry mix is possible to the north as the back end of the system pulls through. Impacts not expected with this. A cooler shot of air will keep our highs only in the 30s late week. Another quick-moving disturbance pushes through late Friday, bringing a slim shot at a few light snow showers. No accumulation expected with this one. The upcoming weekend does look to warm a bit and we should stay dry! We will keep an eye on another big storm system potentially late Sunday into Monday.

