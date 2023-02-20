Chiefs players wrap up meet-and-greets following Super Bowl LVII win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two area DICK’s Sporting Goods hosted Chiefs players this week for autograph sessions with fans. On Sunday, Chiefs fans had their last chance to get an autograph from a pair of the Super Bowl champs before they head out of town for the offseason.

Running back Jerick McKinnon and linebacker Willie Gay, Jr. signed Super Bowl gear and photos at the sporting goods store’s Zona Rosa location on Sunday. In the days prior, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, wide receiver Skyy Moore and linebacker Nick Bolton made appearances at various locations.

The line for autographs Sunday snaked around the building, with some fans lining up as early as 6 a.m. to get a chance to enter the 1 p.m. autograph session.

McKinnon told KCTV5 it feels good to feel the love from Chiefs Kingdom after the team’s Super Bowl victory.

“It’s been amazing, especially at the parade, so many people,” McKinnon said. “We actually passed by where I stay, and [there were] so many people outside, just love and support, so you know just seeing the way the fans react and the city react, I expect nothing less. Like I said, it has all been love. Just taking it all in still and going with the flow.”

McKinnon is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason, but he told KCTV5 he would like to remain with the Chiefs. On Wednesday during Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Kelce expressed his hope that Kansas City would keep McKinnon in town for the 2023 season.

