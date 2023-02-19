Woman airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Bates County
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old woman was airlifted to a local hospital following a one-car rollover crash in Bates County on Saturday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman from Amoret, Missouri, was driving westbound in a 2004 Ford F-150 on Route J 0.5 miles west of NW CRD 11001.
According to the crash report, the incident occurred at 12:30 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch and a fence. The 21-year-old woman was not wearing a seatbelt according to the crash report.
The woman was transported by Lifeflight Eagle to a local hospital where she was being treated for serious injuries.
