Two injured in I-70 crashes Sunday morning

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple car crashes Sunday morning in the same area of I-70 resulted in serious injuries to two people.

At 5:50 a.m. the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle crash on I-70 westbound in Douglas County. A 20-year-old man crashed the 2004 Chevy Impala he was driving when it drifted onto the right shoulder and was steered back onto the roadway before hitting a delineator post and then barrier wall. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the first lane of traffic.

Five minutes later, a 24-year-old from Topeka, Kansas, driving a 2008 JEEP Patriot struck the overturned Impala and then the barrier wall.

Both men were seriously injured and taken to hospitals for treatment.

