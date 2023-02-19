Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Record-breaking dinosaur footprint found off UK coast

A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.
A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.(Marie Woods and James McKay at the University of Manchester via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A different type of big foot has been found in the United Kingdom.

In an area called the Dinosaur Coast, a Megalosaurus footprint was discovered.

The footprint measures a meter long and is the largest of its kind. The three-toed footprint is also one of only six to be found in the area.

Archeologist Marie Woods, who made the discovery, says she can no longer tell people “archaeologists don’t do dinosaurs.”

Traditionally, geologists and paleontologists focus on dinosaur fragments. As a rule, archaeologists study ancient human artifacts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, 2023.
New terminal at KCI wows local air travelers
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce talks to the media before an NFL football workout,...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce thanks Chiefs Kingdom for donations
Annie Stowe, who founded Annie’s Barn, decided to celebrate the Chiefs success by paying off...
Overland Park mom takes a bite out of lunchroom debt
An 18-year-old Tonganoxie man is charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Loved ones remember victims of crash that killed police officer, K-9 and pedestrian
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were killed in the line of duty Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
KCPD releases info for funeral of fallen officer
Two injured in I-70 crashes Sunday morning
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday,...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice