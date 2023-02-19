Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress Rebel Wilson is now engaged.

Wilson shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Pictures of Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma showed the couple at Disneyland, which is the same location the couple went public with their relationship last June.

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)

It’s been a big year for Wilson. In November, the “Pitch Perfect” actress welcomed daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via a surrogate mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, 2023.
New terminal at KCI wows local air travelers
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce talks to the media before an NFL football workout,...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce thanks Chiefs Kingdom for donations
Annie Stowe, who founded Annie’s Barn, decided to celebrate the Chiefs success by paying off...
Overland Park mom takes a bite out of lunchroom debt
An 18-year-old Tonganoxie man is charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Loved ones remember victims of crash that killed police officer, K-9 and pedestrian
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Sherlyn Drew was killed during a drive-by shooting in Charlotte in May 2021.
Man charged in drive-by shooting that killed 21-year-old woman, police say
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were killed in the line of duty Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
KCPD releases info for funeral of fallen officer