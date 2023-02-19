Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Motorcycle crash in KCMO leaves one with life-threatening injuries

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash on 23rd Street Saturday night left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said a white Chrysler 300 was traveling west on 23rd Street when it struck a black Honda motorcycle on the double yellow lines between the east and westbound lanes of the road.

Both vehicles crossed into the eastbound lanes after the collision and the Honda went off the roadway. Police said the crash was reported at 6:34 p.m. Saturday night. It took place near the intersection of 23rd Street and Blue Valley Park Road.

Police said the driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce talks to the media before an NFL football workout,...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce thanks Chiefs Kingdom for donations
A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
KCI is offering a sneak-peek of the brand new terminal on Saturday to 10,000 people who signed...
KCI offering sneak-peek into new terminal Saturday
Lamar Johnson, center and his attorneys react on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis...
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, Innocence Project launches fundraiser

Latest News

Thousands get look at new KCI terminal
New terminal at KCI wows local air travelers
The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, 2023.
New terminal at KCI wows local air travelers
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
Suspect arrested in Crawford County homicide