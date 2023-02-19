Motorcycle crash in KCMO leaves one with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash on 23rd Street Saturday night left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said a white Chrysler 300 was traveling west on 23rd Street when it struck a black Honda motorcycle on the double yellow lines between the east and westbound lanes of the road.

Both vehicles crossed into the eastbound lanes after the collision and the Honda went off the roadway. Police said the crash was reported at 6:34 p.m. Saturday night. It took place near the intersection of 23rd Street and Blue Valley Park Road.

Police said the driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

