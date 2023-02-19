Aging & Style
KCPD releases info for funeral of fallen officer

Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were killed in the line of duty Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were killed in the line of duty Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.(Kansas City Missouri Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department released the funeral arrangements for Officer James Muhlbauer.

Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were killed in a fatal crash on Wednesday.

A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Municipal Auditorium. The funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Previous coverage:

