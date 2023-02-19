FORECAST: Slim chance for a sprinkle Saturday evening

It will be cloudy, breezy and mild through the rest of the evening. A brief light shower or sprinkle cant be ruled out tonight, but most areas should stay dry. As we head through Sunday morning clouds should clear out with temperatures bottoming out in the middle 30s. The afternoon looks spectacular with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s. A weak cold front will slide through changing the direction our wind is coming from for a brief moment at night, but it shouldn’t prevent us from hitting 60 degrees by Monday.

We’ll continue with unseasonably warm air through midweek before a bigger storm system arrives bringing the chance of scattered showers with a much colder and drier air mass behind it. Temperatures will get stuck in the 30s Thursday and Friday afternoons before we briefly warm up again over the upcoming weekend.

