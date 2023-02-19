Aging & Style
FORECAST: High winds keep rain at bay leading to a warm afternoon

By Greg Bennett
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure will aid in keeping away the rainfall threat as two cold fronts, squeeze this pressure system within the central plains. With a cold front to the north of high-pressure, and the secondary to the south, warm, moist air will filter in allowing for temperatures to increase to the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

However, mostly cloudy skies will develop throughout the day slowly. Wet weather will remain elusive through the first couple of days of the week. By Wednesday, models are indicating an area of low pressure developing from the west that will build a wet weather threat. During this time, temperatures are expected to spike nearly to 70°. With these characteristics to the atmosphere, an opportunity for instability to occur is looking more and more likely which may lead to thunderstorm activity during Wednesday.

The storm system exit out by the evening and colder temperatures usher in from behind the storm system. Upper 30s for daytime highs will be common both Thursday and Friday of next week. However, a gradual climb back to the lower 50s will take place through the weekend into the following work week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

