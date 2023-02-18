Aging & Style
Worlds of Fun week long hiring event

By Melonne McBride
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun is preparing for the summer by hosting a week long hiring event. From Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, teenagers can apply, interview and get hired all in one day. Worlds of Fun has over 3,000 positions open to fill.

The amusement park is looking for seasonal ambassadors for food and beverage, life guards, rides, security and more.

* Saturday (2/18): 11am - 5pm: Winnetonka High School Gym.

*Sunday (2/19): 11am - 5pm: North Kansas City High School Student Cafeteria

*Monday (2/20): 11am - 5pm: Staley High School Student Cafeteria

*Tuesday (2/21): Walk In interviews at the park 1pm-6pm

*Wednesday (2/22): Maintenance hiring fair

*Thursday (2/23): Walk In interviews at the park 1pm-6pm

*Friday (2/24): Walk In interviews at the park 1pm-6pm

Click here for more information.

