Suspect arrested in Crawford County homicide

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Crawford County that happened Friday afternoon.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Pittsburg Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Travis Conness, of Neosho, Missouri, was arrested after being wanted as a suspect in the death of 51-year-old Duane Mays.

Mays suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest in a roadway near 1023 N Main in Pittsburg, Kansas at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police said an investigation revealed that an altercation led to gunfire. After arriving on scene, police arrested 43-year-old Collin Pal Gebford with suspicion of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and felony murder. Gebford made the original phone call to police reporting the shooting.

After being at-large Friday evening, police said Conness was arrested without incident Saturday morning. At 12:03 p.m., police said Conness will be charged with suspicion of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and felony murder.

