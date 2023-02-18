KC Sports Commission prepares for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is set to have another big football event in the near future. In late April, the city will host the NFL Draft outside of Union Station.

“We are in high-gear planning mode for the draft,” said KC Sports Commission President Kathy Nelson. “We actually had some people from the NFL and their events team in Kansas City during the parade so they could get eyes on that. Most of the planning is done or close to done. Now, it’s tweaking and those last few details.”

The KC Sports Commission told KCTV Kansas Citians can expect to see prep work begin at Union Station four weeks before the draft. The draft is April 27-29, so construction should begin around April 1.

“I think showcasing our city on a global spotlight, unlike anything we’ve ever seen [is what excites me the most],” Nelson said. “The world opens up for us when we host the NFL Draft. I think people seeing the heart of Kansas City come to life is what I’m most excited about.”

“I’m looking at the magnitude of things that are going on in Kansas City now, sports-wise, with the women’s soccer stadium being built, the draft coming here,” said Chiefs fan Herman Lee. “I think they’ll begin paying Kansas City some attention real soon.”

The Sports Commission wants to improve the fan experience coming in-to and out-of the draft site at Union Station. Nelson says the commission will look to improve the shuttle services for fans.

“I think we’ll look at how we can better host those park and ride locations,” Nelson said. “I think they worked. Can they work better? Probably.”

“I think this was a great test run, having the parade here this close to when they’ll have the draft,” said Chiefs fan Sharon Kuebelbeck. “[It’s] even in the same place where they are going to set up to do the draft, it’ll be in front of Union Station, so I think they’ve done a good job.”

The NFL Draft is April 27-29 at Union Station. If you are interested in attending the event, it is free to the public. You can find more information on the NFL Draft in Kansas City here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.