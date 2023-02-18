Aging & Style
KC Mavericks host Miracle on Ice

Maverick "Miracle" jersey
Maverick "Miracle" jersey
By Melonne McBride
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Mavericks will host a “Miracle on Ice” game night on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. The popular hockey team is currently in playoff position in the Mountain Division. The Mavericks are on a five-game point streak.

Players will wear specialty USA-themed Miracle on Ice jerseys and they will be auctioned off after the game.

Puck drop will begin at 7:05pm.

