Half of Big 12 listed in NCAA’s early seed reveal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first look into the potential top 16 seeds in this season’s NCAA Tournament provided more evidence of the strength of the Big 12.

On Saturday morning, during the NCAA Selection Committee’s first reveal of the bracket which will be released in three weeks, five Big 12 teams -- or better put half the league -- was listed. In fact, all five teams were listed as a 3 seed or better.

The fifth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks were given a 1 seed in the West region, coming in as the worst No. 1 seed behind Alabama, Houston and Purdue.

Kansas State, ranked 12th in this week’s AP Poll, was given a 3-seed in the same West region as the Jayhawks.

Texas (2), Baylor (2) and Iowa State (3) were also listed. Many bracketologists expect the Big 12 to get at least eight bids in the NCAA Tournament.

The Midwest regional will be played in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center, giving incentive to KU to improve its standing amongst No. 1 seeds in hopes of a better geographic assignment. Each of the five Big 12 teams will also be in Kansas City in three weeks to play the Big 12 Tournament, which will be held from March 8-11 at the T-Mobile Center.

