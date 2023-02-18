Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

A dry and windy weekend

By Grace Chapin
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today we are expecting to see more cloud coverage compared to what we had out there yesterday. By the second half of the day we could see some sprinkles squeezed out of those clouds. Overall it should be a pretty dry Saturday. Temperatures are already much warmer this morning compared to where we were at this time yesterday.

Winds out of the southwest will aid us in warming up to high temperatures in the 50s. Those winds will also be a bit of a nuisance with sustained winds ranging from 15-20mph and gusts this afternoon and evening in the 30mph range.

It will still be breezy tomorrow, but not quite as strong as today. Temperatures will be even warmer to close out the weekend. The warming trend looks to continue until temperatures drop off on Thursday back behind our next system. That system could bring the chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce talks to the media before an NFL football workout,...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce thanks Chiefs Kingdom for donations
A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
KCI is offering a sneak-peek of the brand new terminal on Saturday to 10,000 people who signed...
KCI offering sneak-peek into new terminal Saturday
Lamar Johnson, center and his attorneys react on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis...
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, Innocence Project launches fundraiser

Latest News

Warmer than normal temperatures return this weekend, with highs back in the low to middle 50s...
FORECAST: Warmer temperatures just in time for the weekend
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Friday
FORECAST: Cold Fri morning, but warmer temps into the afternoon & weekend
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Friday
FORECAST: Cold Friday morning, with afternoon temps rising into mid-40s
Once the clouds clear, temperatures will fall into the teens overnight and through daybreak on...
FORECAST: Warmer temperatures are on the way