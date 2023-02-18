A dry and windy weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today we are expecting to see more cloud coverage compared to what we had out there yesterday. By the second half of the day we could see some sprinkles squeezed out of those clouds. Overall it should be a pretty dry Saturday. Temperatures are already much warmer this morning compared to where we were at this time yesterday.

Winds out of the southwest will aid us in warming up to high temperatures in the 50s. Those winds will also be a bit of a nuisance with sustained winds ranging from 15-20mph and gusts this afternoon and evening in the 30mph range.

It will still be breezy tomorrow, but not quite as strong as today. Temperatures will be even warmer to close out the weekend. The warming trend looks to continue until temperatures drop off on Thursday back behind our next system. That system could bring the chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

