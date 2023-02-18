Aging & Style
Community shows support after officer is killed in crash

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are learning more about a crash that took the life of a KCPD officer, his K-9 partner, and a pedestrian.

It happened on Wednesday night near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard. The Jackson County Prosecutor says an 18-year-old sped through a red light before hitting the patrol car.

Officer Jim Muhlbauer died in the crash. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said he’d been with the department for two decades.

On Friday, people were still taking time out of their day to remember him. A patrol car has been parked outside of the KCPD’s headquarters for a few days. It has become a memorial for Officer Muhlbauer and his K-9 Champ. The vehicle is now covered in flowers, indicative of the outpouring of support from the community.

The people who knew Officer Muhlbauer said his death is a significant loss for the city.

Cassie Oslin and her friends knew him through a soccer league.

“Truly, he’s a hero in the community,” Oslin said. “Everything he stands for.”

To others, he was a stranger.

“I just wanted to thank the department for all they do,” Nancy Simons said.

Brad Lemon is the president of Kansas City’s Fraternal Order of Police, so he knew Muhlbauer from his start at the department more than 20 years ago.

“He truly believed in what he did every single day,” Lemon said.

The Fraternal Order of Police has set up a website to collect donations for the officer’s family. That can be accessed by clicking here.

“We have a lot of friends out there and a lot of friends nationally,” Lemon said. “They’re going to step up and do the best they can.”

Court documents say 18-year-old Jerron Lightfoot was driving more than 80 mph on Benton Boulevard on Wednesday night. Officers said he ran a red light and hit Muhlbauer’s patrol car, killing both him and his dog. A nearby pedestrian was also hit and killed during the collision.

“These are the tragic things that happen in our job, also,” Lemon said. “We lose a lot of officers to traffic accidents and cars hitting us when we’re directing traffic. It’s horrible.”

Muhlbauer’s community has come together to offer whatever support they can and to remember a man taken too soon.

“We just wanted to pay our respects,” Oslin said. “It’s such a loss to the community.”

Lightfoot posted bond on Friday and will remain on house arrest until his next court appearance, which will be on Feb. 27.

Previous coverage:

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian

Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash

Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash

