With major local win, Olathe student punches ticket to Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Josh Jackson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools is used to sending students from the district to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Closer to home, the OPS Spelling Bee is one of the biggest academic competitions during the school year. On Thursday afternoon, 47 students competed at Summit Trail Middle School.

“Our spelling bee just happens to be one of those academic pieces that allows students who have a strength and a passion in that area to excel and achieve,” said Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education Dr. Tim Reeves.

The winner of the bee, Manu Sripathi, punched his ticket to the Washington, D.C. area. There, he’ll compete in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“Olathe is unique in that our student winner goes straight to the national spelling bee,” said Reeves. “There’s no level between here and the national spelling bee. It’s a great opportunity for the kids in Olathe.”

The district has had multiple national champions in the last 15 years.

“We’ve experienced that a couple of times now,” Reeves said. “We’re always looking for that next national spelling bee winner. This is kind of a really important thing for our kids in our community.”

Reeves touted the district’s commitment to excellence in competition across the board, from academics to athletics.

“They work with the parents or they work at school,” he said. “Some work with outside folks. This is their opportunity to come onstage and do their thing.”

The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in the Washington D.C. area from May 28 through June 3.

