Wanted: Stephanie Gorman

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman with a “what you give is what you get” tattoo who is accused of eight counts of identity theft.

The sheriff’s office said Stephanie K. Gorman is also wanted on three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, as well as theft and criminal damage.

Gorman has ties to Kansas City, Kansas, and Independence, Missouri.

They said she has a star and “what you give is what you get” tattooed on her neck.

She has the following tattoos on her right arm: blue flowers, “family first,” a baby footprint, and the names “Mackenzie” and “Elijah.”

She also has the following tattoos on her left arm: a cross, a heart, a hand, and the name “Bentley.”

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 198 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where she is, the sheriff’s office asks that you contact their warrant division at 913-715-5212. You can also send an email to SHR-Warrants@jocogov.org.

Every Friday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posts individuals who are wanted. They call it #FugitiveFriday. You can visit their Twitter account here if you’d like to scroll through and see additional individuals who are wanted within the county.

Help us find this person on #FugitiveFriday



If you know where Ms. Gorman is, contact our Warrant Division at 913.715.5212 or SHR-Warrants@jocogov.org.



She has ties to KCK and Independence, MO. pic.twitter.com/et4sCLVFLN — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) February 17, 2023

