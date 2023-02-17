Wanted: Ronald Heavener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 42-year-old Ronald W. Heavener is wanted on a Missouri probation violation warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

He is also wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for possession of a controlled substance.

Heavener is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and who weighs 205 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

He has tattoos on his right arm and right shoulder.

His last known address was in Independence, Missouri. His current whereabouts are unknown, however.

If you know where he is or where he might be, call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

