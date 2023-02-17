Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Travis Kelce to host SNL episode soon

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce will be hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live pretty soon!

The Chiefs tight end broke the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. It appears his episode will be on March 4.

Tweets from the show’s official Twitter account confirm the news.

The musical guest will be Kelsea Ballerini, who is very excited. She is a country pop singer.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash

Latest News

Manu Sripathi won the OPS Spelling Bee, which is one of the biggest academic competitions...
With major local win, Olathe student punches ticket to Scripps National Spelling Bee
A man in his 50s who was a pedestrian also died in the crash, but has not yet been identified.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s help due...
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
“You all know how congested it is around here,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “This will alleviate...
Government leaders break ground on US Highway 69 expansion project
The city of Mission Hills is reviewing its next steps following an incident in Peetwood Park...
Mission Hills suspends coyote trapping program after dogs are injured