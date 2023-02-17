Aging & Style
Timothy Haslett pleads not guilty to rape, kidnapping charges from recent indictment

Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement announced Tuesday afternoon an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, man has been indicted on multiple felonies.

On Friday, he pleaded not guilty in an arraignment hearing to nine new felonies.

Timothy Haslett, Jr. was indicted via a grand jury on:

  • one count of first-degree rape
  • four counts of first-degree sodomy
  • one county of kidnapping
  • two counts of second-degree assault
  • one count of endangering the welfare of a child

With the indictment, Haslett’s bond is now at $3 million.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson stated the maximum sentence if found guilty would be five life terms.

Haslett faces multiple felony charges after a woman said she escaped his basement while bound with duct tape and wearing a metal collar.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department has identified a potential witness in the rape and kidnapping investigation of Haslett.

Law enforcement continues to ask for the whereabouts of 36-year-old Jaynie Crosdale as a potential witness in the case that involves Haslett and his home at 301 Old Orchard Avenue.

Police said Crosdale’s last known address was in Kansas City, Missouri. ESPD said they have been unable to locate Crosdale but they believe she has information about the investigation.

If you have information regarding Crosdale’s whereabouts or how police can contact her, police ask that you call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

