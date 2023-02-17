Aging & Style
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks no longer forced to change healthcare providers

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of Foster families across the Ozarks will no longer have to change healthcare systems.

It’s a huge relief to many after CoxHealth and Centene agreed to keep CoxHealth in the network. Back in January, KY3 talked to families who thought they would have to start again from square one. Families say they are extremely relieved as their adopted children see multiple specialists.

“It was a hot mess, and we had everything running through our head trying to figure out appointments,” said Angela Gensman, a parent. “A lot of doctors are booking way out.”

Gensman says three of her boys are adopted and see multiple specialists. Since January, she’s had to scramble for new healthcare providers for all of them.

“We’ve actually been in contact with the doctors in St. Louis, and we had been in contact with Jordan Valley to get them transferred over,” said Gensman. “The families that this impacted was a lot more than the insurance companies, I think, realized.”

Centene is the provider of the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health which manages the Show Me Healthy Kids program. It is the sole insurance provider for kids in foster care or that have been adopted.

The Gensman family says that even though the news is great, they are still on their toes as time progresses.

“To be honest, we are still cautious,” said Gensman. “We are going to be ready for anything.”

CoxHealth released this statement to KY3:

“We understand the unfortunate impact this situation has had on local families and children who sought care elsewhere.”

Gensman says her providers at CoxHealth are like family to her and the boy,s and she hopes there is more state oversight in these decisions.

“It didn’t make sense to award a contract and then to immediately ostracize half of the community,” said Gensman.

