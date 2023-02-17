Suspicious death south of Camdenton being investigated as a homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated that an investigation that a death discovered Thursday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies learned of a 62-year-old man unresponsive in his home south of Camdenton.

First responders found Thomas Gifford dead inside a residence, and deputies claimed there was evidence to suggest the death may have resulted from a homicide.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at (673) 346-2243.

