Suspect arrested, charged after 19-year-old is found dead in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody and charged after a 19-year-old was found dead in her vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, last month.

Brandon Wallace, a 25-year-old KCK resident, has been charged with first-degree murder in Wyandotte County.

The charge has been filed in connection with death of 19-year-old Adhel R. Deng.

KCTV5 News spoke to her family after her body was found in the 6100 block of Haskell Ave. on the afternoon of Jan. 26. They said she was a decorated scholar and soccer player. She’d gone to college after recently graduating high school. Her family, who are refugees from South Sudan but now live in Kansas, set Deng’s funeral for Feb. 11. That day would have been her 20th birthday.

Wallace was arrested late last week and is being held in the county jail on a $250,000 bond, according to the police department.

The KCKPD’s Major Case Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

