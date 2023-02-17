Police canine units from area agencies escort remains of slain KCPD K-9 Champ
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - K-9 Champ died after he and his handler Ofc. James Muhlbauer were struck by a car while inside a patrol vehicle.
On Friday, multiple canine units from law enforcement agencies in the Kansas City area escorted the remains of K-9 Champ from the North Kansas City Animal Control Center to Rolling Acres Pet Memorial Center.
K-9 Champ had been with the police department for a year. Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran with the police department.
On Friday, an 18-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Wednesday night crash that also killed a pedestrian.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.