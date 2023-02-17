Police canine units from area agencies escort remains of slain KCPD K-9 Champ

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - K-9 Champ died after he and his handler Ofc. James Muhlbauer were struck by a car while inside a patrol vehicle.

On Friday, multiple canine units from law enforcement agencies in the Kansas City area escorted the remains of K-9 Champ from the North Kansas City Animal Control Center to Rolling Acres Pet Memorial Center.

Our Canine Unit joined that of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department and other canine units from around the metro... Posted by Clay County, Missouri Sheriff on Friday, February 17, 2023

K-9 Champ had been with the police department for a year. Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran with the police department.

On Friday, an 18-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Wednesday night crash that also killed a pedestrian.

