Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi

Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport police said they arrested a Burger King employee after he shot a customer in the drive-thru lane.

Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith on Thursday and charged him with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

Police say around 8 p.m., officers were assisting a stranded driver when they were flagged down and told there was a fight happening around the corner at Burger King.

As they approached, officers said they heard two gunshots and saw Smith on top of the victim.

Detectives say they learned Smith and the victim got into an argument via the intercom speaker in the drive-thru. Smith, an employee, exited the business through the back door. The victim exited his vehicle, and a fight ensued.

Police say Smith retrieved a firearm and two shots were fired. One of the bullets hit the victim and another bullet hit Smith’s own hand.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim was reportedly in stable condition.

After receiving treatment, Smith was transported to the Gulfport Police Department where it was discovered he was a convicted felon. He was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of a $300,000 bond set by a judge.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Travis Kelce to host SNL episode soon

Latest News

Mary K. Brown, 38, faces nearly 100 years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges.
Nurse accused of cutting off dying patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris
Bruce Willis walks the red carpet at the Jazz Foundation of America's 17th annual "A Great...
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?
In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into...
NASA: Fireball seen in south Texas, meteorites hit the ground