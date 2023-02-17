Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car on Heart of America bridge

FILE — The pedestrian had been walking in a lane of traffic on the bridge Thursday just before...
FILE — The pedestrian had been walking in a lane of traffic on the bridge Thursday just before 12:45 a.m.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police stated a person hit by a car early Thursday morning has died.

Officers reported that a pedestrian was walking northbound on the Heart of America Bridge in a lane of traffic and was struck by a silver Toyota just before 12:45 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Friday morning.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were not injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Travis Kelce to host SNL episode soon

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) advances a muffed punt during an NFL...
Former Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, Alvin Kamara indicted in nightclub fight
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
The Kansas City Fire Department has responded to a fire at the old Smith-Hale Middle School at...
Fire reported at old Smith-Hale Middle School
KCI is offering a sneak-peek of the brand new terminal on Saturday to 10,000 people who signed...
KCI offering sneak-peek into new terminal Saturday