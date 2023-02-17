Pedestrian dead after being hit by car on Heart of America bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police stated a person hit by a car early Thursday morning has died.

Officers reported that a pedestrian was walking northbound on the Heart of America Bridge in a lane of traffic and was struck by a silver Toyota just before 12:45 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Friday morning.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were not injured in the incident.

