Man receives consecutive life sentences for killing 17-year-old in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Overland Park man has been sentenced for killing a 17-year-old in Olathe, Kansas, in March of 2019.

According to the Johnson County District Attorney, 22-year-old Matthew Lee Bibee Jr. received consecutive life sentences for first-degree murder and attempted capital murder. He will be eligible for parole after 50 years.

The charges he was sentenced for stemmed from “a series of incidents” that took place on March 31 of 2019, according to the county DA, which led to the death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett.

He was also sentenced for the following additional charges, but these sentences were set to run concurrently. So, they will not technically change the amount of time he spends behind bars.

Attempted first-degree murder - 176 months (14.67 years)

Aggravated robbery - 32 months (2.67 years)

Battery on a law enforcement officer - 12 months

Battery - 6 months

Attempted aggravated robbery - 32 months (2.67 years)

Interference with law enforcement - 6 months

Bibee was charged in April of 2019 and a jury found him guilty in October of 2022.

According to KCTV5′s previous coverage, the shooting that led to the death of 17-year-old Padgett happened just before 5 p.m. in the 12300 block of S. Mullen on March 31, 2019.

Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a teenager who had been shot and was unresponsive. Officers performed CPR, but he died at the scene. He was later identified as Padgett. The Olathe School District said that he was a senior at Olathe East High School.

Bibee was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with officers who were responding to an armed robbery attempt that happened later. Shots were fired. No one else was hurt in that incident.

Bibee was treated at a hospital before he was taken to jail. He was 18 years old at the time.

