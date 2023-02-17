Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian

Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of a police officer and a pedestrian.(Jackson County Detention Center, KCTV)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Wednesday night crash that killed a Kansas City officer, his K-9 companion and a nearby pedestrian.

Jerron Allen Lightfoot, of Tonganoxie, was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the deadly crash that happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Benton Boulevard and Truman Road.

Court records state Lightfoot was traveling south on Benton in a Ford Fusion when he struck Officer James Muhlbauer’s squad car, which then rolled over and killed a nearby pedestrian. Responding medical crews said they found Muhlbauer unconscious in the police car’s driver’s seat and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died. Muhlbauer’s K-9 officer companion was dead in the patrol car’s backseat.

A male pedestrian was found dead under the squad car.

Dashcam video and vehicle system data showed Lightfoot’s Fusion ran a red light at the intersection and hit Muhlbauer’s squad car, which was traveling through a green light, according to information released by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lightfoot’s Fusion was traveling over 85 miles per hour just seconds before the collision. There was a sudden decrease in speed, and the Fusion was traveling at 62 miles per hour at the moment of impact, according to court documents. Police said Lightfoot claimed his brakes had given out at the time of the crash, but vehicle system data indicated his brakes were working properly, according to the prosecutor’s office.

First responders said Lightfoot was standing outside of his vehicle when they arrived. He suffered minor injuries and was taken into police custody.

Lightfoot has not yet been assigned a court date. KCTV5 will bring you the latest on that process as information becomes available.

A conviction of involuntary manslaughter comes with the potential for 3-10 years in prison per count.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released the following statement:

“My office spoke Thursday evening with the family of our officer victim. We have not yet been able to meet with the family of our pedestrian victim prior to this filing, but we will meet soon with that victim’s family. We extend our condolences to both grieving families and the police department. We are grateful for the pace of the police department’s investigative work that allowed us to file these charges so quickly.”

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves addressed the public on Thursday about the deadly incident, noting Muhlbauer was a 20-year police veteran who was a beloved father and devoted husband.

KCPD put out a Facebook post with a photo showing Muhlbauer and his K-9 companion Champ. The post stated:

Rest In Peace, Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.

The partners were killed in the line of duty Wednesday night when a vehicle crashed into them while they were on patrol.

Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran of KCPD, while K-9 Champ was with us for one year.

We hurt.

K-9 Champ lived with Muhlbauer and his family. Mulhbauer was married and a father. Please pray for them.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
It's a WEATHER ALERT DAY Thursday because of rain, snow & ice throughout the region.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain, snow & ice throughout the region
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Travis Kelce to host SNL episode soon

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) advances a muffed punt during an NFL...
Former Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, Alvin Kamara indicted in nightclub fight
The Kansas City Fire Department has responded to a fire at the old Smith-Hale Middle School at...
Fire reported at old Smith-Hale Middle School
KCI is offering a sneak-peek of the brand new terminal on Saturday to 10,000 people who signed...
KCI offering sneak-peek into new terminal Saturday
KCI is offering a sneak-peek of the brand new terminal on Saturday to 10,000 people who signed...
Sneak peek Saturday of the brand new KCI terminal