Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Lee’s Summit man dies in Saline County crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Saline County left a 79-year-old man from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, dead Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford Ranger was driving westbound on I-70 near U.S. Highway 65 when it slid off the right side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and overturned onto the passenger side.

The driver, 79-year-old Dale Montgomery, was declared dead at 7:23 p.m. A 73-year-old passenger was moderately injured, according to MSHP reports.

Neither of the men in the vehicle were wearing a safety device.

Crash reports said the incident happened at 6:32 p.m. Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Travis Kelce to host SNL episode soon

Latest News

Area canine units escorted the remains of fallen K-9 Champ on Friday.
Police canine units from area agencies escort remains of slain KCPD K-9 Champ
Stephanie Gorman.
Wanted: Stephanie Gorman
Ronald Heavener.
Wanted: Ronald Heavener
FILE — Deputies are investigating the death of 62-year-old Thomas Gifford as a homicide.
Suspicious death south of Camdenton being investigated as a homicide