Lee’s Summit man dies in Saline County crash

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Saline County left a 79-year-old man from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, dead Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford Ranger was driving westbound on I-70 near U.S. Highway 65 when it slid off the right side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and overturned onto the passenger side.

The driver, 79-year-old Dale Montgomery, was declared dead at 7:23 p.m. A 73-year-old passenger was moderately injured, according to MSHP reports.

Neither of the men in the vehicle were wearing a safety device.

Crash reports said the incident happened at 6:32 p.m. Thursday night.

