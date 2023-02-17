Aging & Style
KCI offering sneak-peek into new terminal Saturday

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new $1.5 billion KCI terminal is only 11 days away from opening, but more than 10,000 people are getting a sneak-peek on Saturday.

The 10,000 people who signed up for in-person tours will go from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Those in-person slot times are all booked, but there is a virtual option for those still wanting to see how it’ll all work and look, by joining the BuildKCI YouTube channel at 10 a.m.

The Kansas City Aviation Department is offering the opportunity, with partners Edgemoor Infrastructure and real estate and the design-builder Clark, Weitz, Clarkson.

KCI officials say in-person community open house attendees can:

  • explore the New Terminal’s modern amenities and inclusive features first-hand via a self-guided tour;
  • locate the facility’s wide variety of retail and restaurant options;
  • connect with Kansas City’s valued airline partners and their local teams;
  • engage with subject matter experts from the New Terminal’s operations, development, design and construction teams;
  • view museum-quality public art installations and meet some of the local artists who created them;
  • capture some memorable social media snaps at the one-of-a-kind selfie station; and
  • participate in a scavenger hunt and other family-friendly activities.

“It is only fitting that the very people who supported us throughout this process, and those who helped us deliver this extraordinary facility---the people of Kansas City---should be the first to experience the new terminal,” said Patrick Klein, Aviation Department director. “We thank them for their continued support.”

The first flight out of the new terminal is scheduled for takeoff at 5:05 a.m. on Feb. 28. It’s going to be a busy few months for the new crews as the Big 12 Tournament, NCAA March Madness Tournament and the NFL Draft will all be hosted right here in Kansas City.

“In the earliest days of this project, we invited the community to share with us what they wanted to see in the new facility,” said Edgemoor Senior Managing Director Geoff Stricker. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kansas Citians to their new terminal and show them how their ideas and desires are reflected in the final product.”

