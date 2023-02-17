Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

K-State’s Tang, Missouri’s Gates named to Naismith Coach of the Year watchlist

First-year head coaches at their new stops, Missouri's Dennis Gates and Kansas State's Jerome...
First-year head coaches at their new stops, Missouri's Dennis Gates and Kansas State's Jerome Tang are among 15 men on the Late Season Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List.(Illustration by KCTV5, photos AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Friday, two new local faces were named to the Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List.

Kansas State’s Jerome Tang and Missouri’s Dennis Gates were each named among the 15 finalists for the award as both continue their first seasons coaching their respective programs.

Tang’s Wildcats were picked to finish in last place in the Big 12 prior to the season. In outperforming expectations, Kansas State is 19-7 under Tang and began conference play 6-1 before losing five of their last six games against opponents in the toughest league in America.

Under Gates, Missouri has also outperformed expectations. The Tigers average 81.1 points per game, a mark that ranks 18th among all Division 1 programs.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
Lamar Johnson, center and his attorneys react on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis...
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, Innocence Project launches fundraiser

Latest News

File.
Kansas City Current announce 2023 preseason schedule
Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in...
No rest for the weary: KC sports leaders prep for busy months ahead
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost acknowledges the crowd as he walks to the dugout after...
Ned Yost, manager who won ‘15 World Series, to be inducted into Royals Hall of Fame
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game...
Washington Commanders to interview Eric Bieniemy for offensive coordinator