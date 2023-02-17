K-State’s Tang, Missouri’s Gates named to Naismith Coach of the Year watchlist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Friday, two new local faces were named to the Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List.

Kansas State’s Jerome Tang and Missouri’s Dennis Gates were each named among the 15 finalists for the award as both continue their first seasons coaching their respective programs.

Tang’s Wildcats were picked to finish in last place in the Big 12 prior to the season. In outperforming expectations, Kansas State is 19-7 under Tang and began conference play 6-1 before losing five of their last six games against opponents in the toughest league in America.

Under Gates, Missouri has also outperformed expectations. The Tigers average 81.1 points per game, a mark that ranks 18th among all Division 1 programs.

