Government leaders break ground on US Highway 69 expansion project

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday, Government leaders broke ground on the U.S. Highway 69 Expansion project at the Blue Valley Hilltop Conference Center.

The project will add a toll lane on both sides of Highway 69 from 103rd Street to 151st Street. It will also add a new interchange at 167th Street.

The goal of the project is to help fix the traffic jams that the stretch of roadway faces.

“You all know how congested it is around here,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “This will alleviate a lot of that congestion. This is not going to be the last project that we do. We’re going to have to come back over here because the growth is phenomenal.”

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, more than 90,000 people drive on U.S. Highway 69 in Kansas each day. They say this project is a necessity.

“Adding the additional lanes will add the capacity needed to allow trip time reliability,” said Acting Kansas Sec. of Transportation Calvin Reed. “[That] is a huge issue right now, especially during rush hour in this area.”

The state expects to see a lot of growth in the area and the governor said more projects could be coming. However, Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt doesn’t want the public to think the construction projects are partisan.

“This is not about Democratic roads or Republican bridges,” said Bhatt. “This is the one thing in America that still binds us together is our infrastructure. When our infrastructure is strong, our country is strong.”

The construction of the toll lanes is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

To learn more about the project, which is called 69Express, click here to visit a website dedicated to the project.

