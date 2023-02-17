Aging & Style
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: Warmer temperatures just in time for the weekend

By Alena Lee
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Warmer than normal temperatures return this weekend, with highs back in the low to middle 50s Saturday. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon, with breezy southwest winds. We can’t rule out a brief sprinkle developing on Saturday evening, but most areas will remain dry. Outside of that very low-end chance of rain, the weekend looks fantastic. We’ll continue the warming trend into early next week. Highs on Monday will be back in the middle to upper 50s. By the middle of next week, we’ll be watching for a storm system to develop to our south. This will bring a chance for scattered showers on Wednesday afternoon or evening. So far, not everyone is expected to get precipitation. But if you do, it will be rain. After that system passes through, look for clearing skies and a colder turn to the end of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday may get stuck in the 30s.

