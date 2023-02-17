Aging & Style
FORECAST: Warmer temperatures are on the way

By Alena Lee
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Snow will eventually taper off this afternoon and evening. Clouds will linger overhead. Once the clouds clear, temperatures will fall into the teens overnight and through daybreak on Friday. Despite a much colder start, temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon. As we head through the weekend, high pressure will be in control. That will leave us with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will still reach the 50s through the middle of the week before a strong blast of cold air returns late in the week. We could see a few showers develop with this next system by Wednesday, but the more noticeable change will be temperatures that go from the upper 50s Wednesday down to the 30s Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

