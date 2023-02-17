Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: Cold Fri morning, but warmer temps into the afternoon & weekend

By Greg Bennett
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure builds throughout the Central Plains and the Missouri River Valley for Friday. As it does so, it will continue to transfer east, allowing us a change in wind from this morning out of the west, to out of the south by lunchtime. With this change in wind comes a surge of warmer air. Temperatures will rise into the lower and middle 40s by this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies. A seasonal trend weather-wise is what to expect today.

We will continue a southerly flow into the weekend, as low pressure begins to re-develop out west. Afternoon high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will build into the middle and upper 50s. But as high pressure exits east and low pressure develops west, wind will increase for Saturday. Gusts between 25 and 30 mph will be common, especially throughout the afternoon. 

We will keep our above-average temperatures for the beginning of next week, and by mid-week Wednesday, low pressure will begin to impact the Missouri River Valley. An opportunity for scattered showers is showing some confidence, but not enough for high chances, so at this time, we will be keeping weather threats low in our forecasts, while keeping a close eye on the threat throughout the weekend. Once the storm system passes it, temperatures will fall back to seasonal.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
It's a WEATHER ALERT DAY Thursday because of rain, snow & ice throughout the region.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain, snow & ice throughout the region
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Travis Kelce to host SNL episode soon

Latest News

Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Friday
FORECAST: Cold Friday morning, with afternoon temps rising into mid-40s
Once the clouds clear, temperatures will fall into the teens overnight and through daybreak on...
FORECAST: Warmer temperatures are on the way
It's a WEATHER ALERT DAY Thursday because of rain, snow & ice throughout the region.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain, snow & ice throughout the region
It's a WEATHER ALERT DAY Thursday because of rain, snow & ice throughout the region.
WEATHER ALERT: Rain, snow & ice throughout the region