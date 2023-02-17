FORECAST: Cold Fri morning, but warmer temps into the afternoon & weekend

High pressure builds throughout the Central Plains and the Missouri River Valley for Friday. As it does so, it will continue to transfer east, allowing us a change in wind from this morning out of the west, to out of the south by lunchtime. With this change in wind comes a surge of warmer air. Temperatures will rise into the lower and middle 40s by this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies. A seasonal trend weather-wise is what to expect today.

We will continue a southerly flow into the weekend, as low pressure begins to re-develop out west. Afternoon high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will build into the middle and upper 50s. But as high pressure exits east and low pressure develops west, wind will increase for Saturday. Gusts between 25 and 30 mph will be common, especially throughout the afternoon.

We will keep our above-average temperatures for the beginning of next week, and by mid-week Wednesday, low pressure will begin to impact the Missouri River Valley. An opportunity for scattered showers is showing some confidence, but not enough for high chances, so at this time, we will be keeping weather threats low in our forecasts, while keeping a close eye on the threat throughout the weekend. Once the storm system passes it, temperatures will fall back to seasonal.

