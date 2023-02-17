Aging & Style
Fire reported at old Smith-Hale Middle School

The Kansas City Fire Department has responded to a fire at the old Smith-Hale Middle School at Longview and Raytown roads.
The Kansas City Fire Department has responded to a fire at the old Smith-Hale Middle School at Longview and Raytown roads.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department has responded to a fire at the old Smith-Hale Middle School at Longview and Raytown roads.

First responders have not reported any injuries, but firefighters did have to pull out from inside the building and fight the flames from the outside.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

