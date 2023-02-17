Eagles’ Jason Kelce thanks Chiefs Kingdom for donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days after losing the Super Bowl to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce took to Instagram to thank fans of the Kansas City Chiefs for donations to his foundation.

Jason, the brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, began the (Be)Philly Foundation in October 2022 with a goal to improve the lives of Philadelphia’s youth.

After Sunday’s 38-35 win for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, fans from Kansas City helped push the foundation past its fundraiser goal of $100,000.

“Although it really sucks that we lost the Super Bowl, it has humbled me greatly to see the support that my foundation has gotten in the last 48 hours,” Jason said on Instagram. “Largely coming from our opponents last Sunday, we have no exceeded our initial online fundraising goal of $100,000.”

Many fans donated $14.90 a combination of each of the Kelce brothers’ jersey number.

“Chiefs Kingdom sure knows how to win with class, and I cannot thank you all enough for supporting the (Be)Philly Foundation’s mission here in Philadelphia,” Kelce wrote on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Travis and Jason released a new episode of their New Heights podcast, detailing the Super Bowl and talking about the attention their family received as the first duo of brothers to compete against each other in the Super Bowl.

