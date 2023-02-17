Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Eagles’ Jason Kelce thanks Chiefs Kingdom for donations

FILE: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce talks to the media before an NFL football workout,...
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce talks to the media before an NFL football workout, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days after losing the Super Bowl to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce took to Instagram to thank fans of the Kansas City Chiefs for donations to his foundation.

Jason, the brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, began the (Be)Philly Foundation in October 2022 with a goal to improve the lives of Philadelphia’s youth.

After Sunday’s 38-35 win for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, fans from Kansas City helped push the foundation past its fundraiser goal of $100,000.

“Although it really sucks that we lost the Super Bowl, it has humbled me greatly to see the support that my foundation has gotten in the last 48 hours,” Jason said on Instagram. “Largely coming from our opponents last Sunday, we have no exceeded our initial online fundraising goal of $100,000.”

Many fans donated $14.90 a combination of each of the Kelce brothers’ jersey number.

“Chiefs Kingdom sure knows how to win with class, and I cannot thank you all enough for supporting the (Be)Philly Foundation’s mission here in Philadelphia,” Kelce wrote on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Travis and Jason released a new episode of their New Heights podcast, detailing the Super Bowl and talking about the attention their family received as the first duo of brothers to compete against each other in the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: Kelce brothers emotional after watching their mom ‘shine’ during Super Bowl week

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Travis Kelce to host SNL episode soon

Latest News

Area canine units escorted the remains of fallen K-9 Champ on Friday.
Police canine units from area agencies escort remains of slain KCPD K-9 Champ
Lee’s Summit man dies in Saline County crash
Stephanie Gorman.
Wanted: Stephanie Gorman
Ronald Heavener.
Wanted: Ronald Heavener
FILE — Deputies are investigating the death of 62-year-old Thomas Gifford as a homicide.
Suspicious death south of Camdenton being investigated as a homicide