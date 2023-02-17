Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Attorney General Kobach joins lawsuit aiming to vacate ‘Waters of United States’ rule

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has joined a multistate lawsuit against the Environmental...
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has joined a multistate lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency — requesting a federal court to vacate the “Waters of the United States” rule.(Staff)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has joined a multistate lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency — requesting a federal court to vacate the “Waters of the United States” rule.

According to Kobach, the rule was created to define the geographical reach of the EPA’s and Army Corps of Engineers’ authority to regulate streams, wetlands, and other bodies of water under the Clean Water Act. The new rule even redefines “navigable waters” to include ponds, particular streams, ditches, and more under the Act.

Kobach said this rule was created after the Trump Administration constructed the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which Kobach says provided a restrained vision of federal authority under the CWA.

However, the coalition argues that the rule would affect farmers who would need to gain permission from the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to fill or dredge wetlands or waterways or specific bodies of water that fall under to government’s purview. Kobach also mentioned that even property owners, miners, and developers desiring to use their land could face the same implications.

The lawsuit states that “if the final rule is left in place, then ranchers, farmers, miners, homebuilders, and other landowners across the country will struggle to undertake even the simplest of activities on their own property without fear of drawing the ire of the federal government.”

Kobach, along with more than 20 other states, also said they believe the EPA and Army Corps rushed to issue this final, citing, “Even though the Supreme Court is expected to issue a key decision on the scope of WOTUS in just a few weeks time.” Explaining why the coalition believes the rule is “flawed and unlawful.”

The lawsuit further indicates that “Landowning Americans of all stripes will thus be left with a choice: (a) fight their way through an expensive and lengthy administrative process to obtain complex jurisdictional determinations and permits or (b) face substantial civil and criminal penalties. The Final Rule’s ambiguous environmental benefits do not justify any of this.”

“The time has come for the federal government to stop its unconstitutional attempts to regulate every dry ditch and farm pond in Kansas,” Kobach said. “This lawsuit is about the original meaning of the Constitution, and we are going to hold the Biden administration to it.”

To view the lawsuit, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
It's a WEATHER ALERT DAY Thursday because of rain, snow & ice throughout the region.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain, snow & ice throughout the region
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Travis Kelce to host SNL episode soon

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) advances a muffed punt during an NFL...
Former Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, Alvin Kamara indicted in nightclub fight
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
The Kansas City Fire Department has responded to a fire at the old Smith-Hale Middle School at...
Fire reported at old Smith-Hale Middle School
KCI is offering a sneak-peek of the brand new terminal on Saturday to 10,000 people who signed...
KCI offering sneak-peek into new terminal Saturday
KCI is offering a sneak-peek of the brand new terminal on Saturday to 10,000 people who signed...
Sneak peek Saturday of the brand new KCI terminal