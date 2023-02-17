Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

4-year-old goes viral while attending first hockey game

A 4-year-old went viral after being featured on the jumbotron at a hockey game. (Source: DETROIT RED WINGS, WDIV, BRANDON ADAMS, THE QUAKER OATS COMPANY, CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) – A little boy got almost as much attention as the players at a recent pro hockey game in Michigan.

The crowd booed every time the jumbotron showed opposing fans from Vancouver and cheered every time George came up – even if he didn’t quite figure out why the crowd was cheering for him.

“He didn’t know it was about him. He just kept saying, ‘Red team’s winning,’” his mom, Chelsea Miller, said.

The 4-year-old finally cracked a smile, and the video went viral. People even started calling him “King George” on the internet.

Miller describes her son as shy, amid a whirlwind of attention.

“There were probably at least 100 people that asked to take pictures with him and high fives and, ‘Can I get an autograph?’ even,” she explained.

George’s mom said they were hoping his sign saying, “It’s my first game” would get him on camera, but they weren’t expecting this reaction.

“Everyone just made it so special for us,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Travis Kelce to host SNL episode soon

Latest News

Mary K. Brown, 38, faces nearly 100 years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges.
Nurse accused of cutting off dying patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris
Bruce Willis walks the red carpet at the Jazz Foundation of America's 17th annual "A Great...
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?
In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into...
NASA: Fireball seen in south Texas, meteorites hit the ground