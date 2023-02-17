Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

4 found shot in Arkansas, person of interest detained

According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Police in Arkansas say four people were hurt in a shooting and a person of interest has been detained.

According to officers, around 8 p.m. three people were found shot at the Gladiolus apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road. KAIT reports they were taken to the hospital but there’s currently no word on their conditions.

At 9:15 p.m., Jonesboro police reported a fourth victim, and the Craighead County coroner has been called to the scene.

A person of interest has been detained, according to officers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash

Latest News

The fight against a landfill in south Kansas City hit a new level tonight. The city council of...
City of Raymore takes next step in fight against landfill
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
An MSU professor recalls the moment a gunman stormed into his classroom and shot his students....
MSU professor gives details on surviving mass shooting
Manu Sripathi won the OPS Spelling Bee, which is one of the biggest academic competitions...
With major local win, Olathe student punches ticket to Scripps National Spelling Bee