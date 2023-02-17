Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes

FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League's Southern California branch.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.

The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks.

The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Southern California branch. Both men survived.

“This is a relief,” the branch wrote on Twitter after the arrest was announced. “Tonight, we can rest easy. Tomorrow, we will continue to fight against antisemitism.”

The person was tracked and taken into custody Thursday in Riverside County, Los Angeles police said in a statement. Detectives seized a rifle and a handgun.

The shootings happened in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Detectives had said they were likely perpetrated by the same man, though it was not immediately clear whether he was the person who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit High School teacher who died in a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50
Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash

Latest News

FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
FILE - A view from the 220-meter (670 feet) summit of Mt. Bi looks down on the airport's single...
Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island
Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of...
NASA names moon mountain after pioneering mathematician
The fight against a landfill in south Kansas City hit a new level tonight. The city council of...
City of Raymore takes next step in fight against landfill