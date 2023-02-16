Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Woman stabs fiance in chest while children slept at home, authorities say

Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, is accused of stabbing her fiance in the chest.
Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, is accused of stabbing her fiance in the chest.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman is facing a murder charge for killing her fiance the day after Valentine’s Day.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing.

Authorities said they met a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Ashley Tanner Shaw, who seemed “very upset” at the front door. They said she told crews to “save her fiance,” who was found with a stab wound to his chest.

First responders attempted to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead.

Two children were found sleeping in the home. They were taken by child protective services, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Shaw was arrested and charged with murder. The 23-year-old was booked into the Rankin County Jail.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or say what led to the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Formery the Broadway Baptist Church, the Youssef's are transforming the building into a wedding...
Couple transforms historic KC church into wedding venue

Latest News

Officials say 67-year-old Chunli Zhao is in custody after seven people were killed in two...
Farmworker pleads not guilty to killing 7 at mushroom farms
Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a helicopter crash in...
Officials identify 2 guardsmen killed in Alabama helicopter crash
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA chief at Ohio train derailment site: “trust the government”
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan