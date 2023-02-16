Aging & Style
Winter weather will delay trash pickup in Kansas City’s First District

By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you live in Kansas City’s First District, which is in the Northland, your trash is not going to be picked up until Friday.

According to an email from Councilman Kevin O’Neill, Thursday’s trash is going to be picked up on Friday. Then, Friday’s trash is going to be collected on Saturday.

Something else to note on your calendar: Trash pickup will be delayed by one day next week, as well. Monday, Feb. 20, is Presidents’ Day.

