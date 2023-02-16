Aging & Style
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain, snow & ice throughout the region

By Greg Bennett
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Low pressure we have been monitoring from Colorado continues to transfer to the north/northeast this Thursday morning. This has prolonged our opportunity for rain and snow, and has also widened Winter Weather Advisories through the metro and to the south. To the north of the metro, Winter Storm Warnings are still in place. Both advisories and warnings are expected to lift by 3 o’clock this afternoon. In the meantime, on-and-off rain, snow and ice will be scattered throughout the region, with most snowfall impacting our northern counties.

Most of the morning will yield a wintry mix, but by this afternoon between noon and 3 o’clock, an opportunity for snow showers cannot be ruled out. We may see the potential for 1 to 2 inches of accumulation throughout the metro, with 4 to 7 inches of accumulation expected north of Saint Joseph. This area of low pressure transitions into the upper midwest by the end of the day, and clear skies are expected moving into Friday. But due to the pull-through of colder air, morning low temperatures will drop into the teens, with wind chill values in the single digits.

Friday afternoon, we will increase temperatures back to seasonal within the lower 40s, and by the weekend, temperatures rise back to the middle and upper 50s. We are still monitoring for a new storm system the middle of next week that may produce another opportunity for a wintry mix. Temperatures remain in the 50s through Tuesday of next week, and with the interaction of our next storm system, high temperatures will drop back to seasonal within the lower and middle 40s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

