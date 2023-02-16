Aging & Style
Washington Commanders to interview Eric Bieniemy for offensive coordinator

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. Passed over innumerable times for head jobs over the past few seasons, Eric Bieniemy is again a hot commodity as the Chiefs prepare for a divisional-round matchup with the Bills on Sunday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Few offensive coordinators have had a run like Eric Bieniemy.

The Chiefs’ OC has helped guide the team to five consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and two Super Bowl titles. And he could be headed elsewhere.

The Washington Commanders announced Thursday morning they will interview Bieniemy for their open offensive coordinator position.

A former star running back at the University of Colorado and nine-year pro, Bieniemy had previously worked as a running backs coach in the NFL for the Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

During Bieniemy’s tenure as Chiefs offensive coordinator which began in 2018, his offenses have never ranked lower than sixth in total yards per game.

Bieniemy has seen players thrive in his offenses. Patrick Mahomes has been an All-Pro twice, Travis Kelce three times and two as well for Tyreek Hill.

The Commanders parted ways with their former OC Scott Turner. They have already announced they are interviewing former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for the same position.

WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs

