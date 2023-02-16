‘Truly a sad day’: Lee’s Summit PE teacher dies in crash on icy US Highway 50

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lee’s Summit High School has confirmed a 47-year-old teacher has died after being struck head-on by a semi Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Freightliner lost control on an icy U.S. Highway 50 near Missouri Route 7 about 6:45 a.m.

The semi, which had been headed eastbound, crossed the median and into westbound traffic, where it struck a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.

Rachel Stone, a physical education and health teacher with Lee’'s Summit High School, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stone had been employed by the school district for 25 years and had taught at the high school since 2000.

“This is truly a sad day for LSHS, and for our area’s education community,” the school said in a statement. “Please join us in keeping the Stone family in your thoughts as we work to support each other in the coming days.”

The high school said her husband Robert is a teacher at Bernard Campbell Middle School, and they have two children.

